easyJet finance head resigns after seeing off Stelios attempt to remove him

He will stay with the airline until May 2021 and said he was grateful to the shareholders who supported both him and his fellow directors

easyJet plc
Findlay has been at the airline for six years

easyjet PLC’s (LON:EZJ)) chief financial officer Andrew Findlay has announced his resignation just days after surviving a vote to have him removed by the airline's founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou.

Findlay was one of four directors Stelios tried to have voted off the board at a special meeting last Friday and had been especially heavily criticised by the billionaire over a £4.5bn contract for new aircraft with Airbus.

He will stay with the airline until May 2021 and said he was grateful to the shareholders who supported both him and his fellow directors at last week’s meeting.

"Although I have given notice to leave easyJet in a year's time, I remain fully committed to the business to support Johan and to ensure easyJet successfully weathers this unprecedented time for the airline industry," he said in a statement.

"By the end of my notice period I will have been with this great company for almost 6 years and it will be the right time to pass the financial reins to someone who will help take easyJet into its next chapter,” he added.

Johan Lundgren, easyJet’s chief executive, said: “Andrew has and continues to provide solid financial steerage and guidance.  

“This has been particularly so during recent months when he was quick to secure liquidity and deliver a significant reduction in cash burn.

"I speak on behalf of my fellow colleagues in that we will be sorry to see him leave next year, however, we all look forward to working with Andrew over the coming 12 months as we successfully steer easyJet through this unprecedented times for the industry.”

After the vote on Friday, Stelios, who controls a 34% stake in the Luton-based airline, vowed to continue the fight against the Airbus contract.

Retail & consumer Leisure, gaming and gambling easyJet plc

