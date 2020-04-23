Small Cap Wrap - Amryt Pharma; Open Orphan; European Metals and more

What’s cooking in the IPO kitchen? AIM Caribbean Investment Holdings. Incorporated (AIM:CIHL) in Belize . CIHL primarily operates financial services businesses through its subsidiaries The Belize Bank Limited and Belize Bank International Limited, both located in Belize and international corporate services through Belize Corporate Services Limited.

Dish of the day

No Joiners Today

Off the menu

No Leavers Today

What’s cooking in the IPO kitchen?

AIM

Caribbean Investment Holdings. Incorporated (AIM:CIHL) in Belize . CIHL primarily operates financial services businesses through its subsidiaries The Belize Bank Limited and Belize Bank International Limited, both located in Belize and international corporate services through Belize Corporate Services Limited. CIHL shares are also traded on the Bermuda Stock Exchange. Lord Ashcroft holds 75%. No capital raise. Due 28 April. £36m . 2019 net profit US$ 10.7m

Banquet Buffet

Gear4music 277.5p £58.12m ( )

FY Mar 20 trading update. FY20 Highlights

· Total sales increased by 9% to £120.3m (FY19: £109.9m)

· Gross margin improved by 310bps to 25.9% (FY19: 22.8%)

· EBITDA not less than £7.0m (FY19: £2.3m)

· On-hand cash not less than £7.0m at 31 March 2020 (31 March 2019: £5.3m)

“I am extremely grateful for the extraordinary hard work and commitment our teams have demonstrated, which has allowed us to successfully satisfy the high demand we have encountered since late March, as an increasing number of people recognise the benefits that playing musical instruments can bring during these difficult times.

We remain confident that our business is appropriately configured to achieve long term profitable growth, and that we are in a strong position to build upon the excellent progress we have made during FY20."

107.5p £19.13m ( )

Further to the Company's announcement of 23 March 2020, the Board continues to closely monitor the effect of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on ' customers, business and employees. Management is making necessary decisions daily to meet the evolving situation and is closely following all national government regulations and guidance wherever the Company operates. The Company has a solid cash position and measures in place to ensure that it remains financially sound during this period of uncertainty and beyond. The Group's available consolidated net cash balance was £3.3 million as of 20 April 2020, with confirmed facilities of £5.0 million in place if required.

The Board has taken mitigating actions to preserve the Group's cash and protect the business, including:

· Reducing temporarily salaries and fees for the Board and senior management team across the Group;· Utilising the UK Government's Job Retention Scheme in order to protect jobs, with 30% of the Company's UK work force having been furloughed in two tranches during April;· Applying for support, as appropriate, from government schemes in the US, Germany and Singapore designed to protect jobs; Suspending all discretionary spending, recruitment and capital expenditure in addition to withdrawing the resolution to recommend payment of the final dividend at the AGM. All the Company's business units are currently operating, but at significantly reduced levels of activity in every sector and geography.

Amryt Pharma 108.5p £167.6m ( )

In recent weeks, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a material impact on clinical trials globally, including patient recruitment. Given that its Global Phase 3 clinical study (EASE) in Epidermolysis Bullosa was already close to full enrolment, Amryt has taken advice from an independent expert and concluded that the statistical impact of further patient recruitment would most likely be negligible. Amryt has therefore decided to close the EASE study to further enrolment.

Shortly after the last patient completes the end of the double-blind treatment period (Day 90), the study data will be cleaned and the database locked. Statistical analyses will then be performed and the Company now anticipates top line data read out in late Q3 / early Q4 2020.

Open Orphan 7.3p £40m ( )

London-based subsidiary hVIVO has commenced the testing of an anti-viral for treating COVID-19 on behalf of its client Nearmedic International Ltd.

hVIVO has initiated work on this contract with Nearmedic International Ltd, a specialist pharmaceutical, biotechnological and medical business headquartered in Moscow, to test using hVIVO's virology expertise and laboratory capability an anti-viral drug with potential utility for treating SARS-CoV2 (COVID-19) infections. This drug has both potential anti-viral and anti-inflammatory activity and as such could reduce both virus infectivity and disease severity respectively.

hVIVO will be testing its utility against a panel of viruses to include influenza virus, "normal", circulating betacoronavirus and ultimately SARS-CoV2 (COVID-19).

Versarien 61.6p £105.2m ( )

Following an open innovation call, multinational engineering company Rolls-Royce has selected to work with The University of Manchester's Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre and its Tier 1 partner, Versarien subsidiary, 2-DTech Limited .

The initial programme of work will use the state-of-the-art chemical vapour deposition (CVD) equipment located within the GEIC. The collaboration will look to explore, understand and create technological advances surrounding the use of graphene and other 2D materials used in wiring for next-generation aerospace engine systems.

Loungers 95p £87.9m ( )

Completion of the placing it launched on 22 April 2020 by the operator in the UK hospitality sector. £8.3m at 90p The Placing Price represents a premium of 16.1 per cent to the closing price on 22 April 2020 of 77.5 pence per Ordinary Share. The proceeds combined with its new bank facilities, provide the Company with sufficient capital to manage through the Covid-19 crisis, even in the event of a protracted period before the Government allows hospitality businesses to re-open, and to subsequently recommence its roll-out at the appropriate time.

Dods Group 2.75p £15.3m ( )

The technology company specialising in data, code, business intelligence and media announces that Simon Bullock has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. Simon is a chartered management accountant with over 20 years' experience as a financial director and chief financial officer. Following an early career with Mars and , he has held senior positions in a range of businesses including media, marketing services and several high-tech firms including the provision of wholesale fibre, broadband and networking software. Simon has not been appointed as an executive director of the Company at this stage .

Re COVID 19 , approximately one-third of the workforce has been furloughed (accounting for c.5% of the Company's global workforce), whilst the remainder are working remotely. As with almost all service businesses, Dods cannot predict the medium to long-term effects of COVID-19 and therefore does not expect to be able to issue any forward looking statements or guidance for the foreseeable future.

B. P. Marsh and Partners 183.5p £68.6m ( )

The specialist investor in early stage financial services businesses, announced that investee company XPT Group LLC, the U.S. based specialty lines insurance distribution company, has successfully completed an acquisition. XPT has acquired 100% of LP Risk, Inc , the Houston, Texas, headquartered Managing General Agency and surplus lines Broker, LP Risk also has offices in Dallas and San Antonio (Texas). Founded in 1991 as MD Jensvold & Company, LP Risk was acquired in 2013 by Mr Landon Parnell and rebranded to LP Risk in January 2018.

Science in Sport 39.5p £48.5m ( )

Completion of placing by the premium performance nutrition company serving elite athletes, sports enthusiasts and the gym lifestyle community at 37p, a 1.4% premium to the mid-price on 22 April. Proceeds of c. £4.5m. , The net proceeds of the Fundraising are intended to be used to strengthen the Company's balance sheet, with a view to providing sufficient liquidity and flexibility to allow the Company to manage through and beyond the period of expected disruption caused by COVID-19 and continue to invest in its high growth strategy. The Company remains committed to its long-term growth plans through continued investment in brand equity, science-led product innovation and its E-Commerce business, together with expansion in International markets.

European Metals 11.75p £18m ( )

Shareholders have approved at the General Meeting of the Company, the amended arrangements for the investment of EUR 29.1 million (approximately GBP 25.8 million) by CEZ a.s. for a 51% equity interest in Geomet, the Company's Czech subsidiary and holder of the Cinovec licenses.

The investment of EUR 29.1 million will see the Cinovec project fully funded to the decision to construct, paving the way for Cinovec to become the first European Union producer of battery grade lithium compounds from a local lithium resource.

The transaction is scheduled to complete on Monday, 27 April 2020, and the work program will begin immediately.

*denotes a corporate client of Hybridan LLP

Head Chef

Derren Nathan

0203 764 2344

[email protected]