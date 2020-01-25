logo-loader

Small cap movers: Fevertree looses fizz over US roll-out

A look back at some of the more interesting stories from London's junior market this week

Small cap movers

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) lost its fizz this week after the premium tonic producer had to revise down full-year guidance following a costly roll-out in the US.

Earnings for the year to 31 December will now come in 5% lower than 2018, while sales did not meet expectations, rising 9.7% to £260.5mln as opposed to 12-13% growth predicted.

Investors are wondering whether it is doomed to follow the likes of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO), Marks and Spencer Group PLC (LON:MKS) and, more recently, online estate agent Purplebricks Group PLC (LON:PURP) that have all failed spectacularly Stateside.

“Fevertree has an excellent business model with a very strong brand,” said Nicholas Hyett, analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“The question is whether its premium mixers can continue to justify a premium rating.”

It seemed the punishment meted out was disproportionate as Fevertree’s stock lost almost a quarter of its value in the bloody aftermath of the alert.

That said, the drink maker’s shares were priced for stellar success, leaving little margin for error.

Tiny rival Skinny Tonic revealed there was a still some thirst for mixers after closing a crowdfunding campaign 15 days early and oversubscribed. It raised £1.5mln when it was only looking for £500,000.

The private company, which is set to launch the UK’s first zero-calorie, zero sugar and 100% natural mixer, is considering a stock market listing but has not yet set a date.

Spirits group Distil PLC (LON:DIS), meanwhile, rose 14% to 0.8p after posting higher sales driven by its spiced Caribbean drink.

Turning to the wider market, the AIM All-Share dipped 0.7% to 967, while the FTSE 100 was down 0.8% to 7,611.

Shares in the posh wellie maker Joules Ltd (LON:JOUL) surged 21% to 204p after management reassured investors that a Christmas stocking mishap was just a one-off and the root cause is being addressed.

Fellow fashion retailer ASOS PLC (LON:ASC) rose 4% to 3,309p after a “better than expected” sales performance, although full-year guidance remained unchanged.

Musical instruments seller Gear4music Holdings PLC (LON:G4M) also hit the right notes, jumping 13% to 273p on the back of a “successful” festive period.

Professional services firm Norman Broadbent PLC (LON:NBB) went up 9% to 8.5p after proving it returned to profit in 2019 with a better second half.

A £38mln funding deal that saw German engineer Robert Bosch increase its stake in fuel cell maker Ceres Power Holdings PLC (LON:CWR) boosted the shares 16% to 392p.

Miner Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP) more than doubled in value to 5.8p after the benefits of the higher gold price boosted full-year expectations.

Fellow gold digger Ariana Resources PLC (LON:AAU) rose 8% to 2.8p following “exceptional” results from a resources sampling programme at the Tavsan project in Turkey.

Turning to the fallers, podcast producer Audioboom Group PLC (LON:BOOM) tumbled 13% to 210p amid disappointment over a 91% rise in full-year revenues, which fell short of the 171% jump recorded in the first half.

Europa Oil & Gas tanked 27% to 2.1p after an unnamed oil major walked away from farm-out talks in a development offshore Ireland.

Engineer Van Elle Holdings PLC (LON:VANL) shed 7% to 50p after interim profits crashed 63% due to uncertainty in the UK, although it is expecting a “modest” improvement in the second half.

Publisher Dods Group PLC (LON:DODS) was also hit, falling 10% to 4.2p after it flagged slow trading in the quarter to March, the last in its financial year.

Similarly, Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU) plunged 14% to 7p after the plastic maker warned on profits due to softer demand.

Finally, geosciences firm Getech Group (LON:GTC) dropped 18% to 20p over failed contract negotiations, and now expects full-year revenue to be cut by a third.

Add related topics to MyProactive

Renewable Energy Audioboom Industry & services Manufacturing & engineering Retail & consumer Fashion & brands Builders and building materials Food & drink Retail Gold & silver

Create your account: sign up and get ahead on news and events

NO INVESTMENT ADVICE

The Company is a publisher. You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is...

FOR OUR FULL DISCLAIMER CLICK HERE

More stories

Pensana Metals Ltd - Proactive mining highlights: Rockfire Resources, Pan African Resources, Metal Tiger… Proactive Wraps

Proactive weekly mining highlights: Rockfire Resources, Pan...

11 hours, 21 minutes ago
Columbus Energy Resources PLC - Proactive weekly oil & gas highlights: Columbus, 88 Energy, ADM, Europa Oil & Gas, DGOC, SDX Energy, AAOG, Touchstone Exploration, Echo Oil & Gas Highlights

Proactive weekly oil & gas highlights: Columbus, 88 Energy, ADM,...

11 hours, 51 minutes ago
Marston’s PLC - FTSE 100

FTSE 100 closes firmly higher but down on the week as virus fears ease

1 day, 3 hours ago
Newspapers and coffee cup Market Report

Proactive news snapshot: Norman Broadbent, Pan African Resources,...

1 day, 5 hours ago

Watch

Immotion Group - Immotion plans fundraising following deal with Las Vegas resort

Full interview: Immotion plans fundraising following deal with Las Vegas resort

Immotion Group (LON:IMMO) has raised gross proceeds of £2.85mln from an 'oversubscribed' fundraising to accelerate its growth plans, and revealed it has inked a revenue-sharing deal with the MGM Mandalay Bay resort and casino in Las Vegas. CEO Martin Higginson tells Proactive London what the...

1 day, 6 hours ago
Norman Broadbent PLC - Norman Broadbent returns to full-year profitability after turnaround Industry & services Full interview: Norman Broadbent returns to full-year...
1 day, 6 hours ago
Ceres Power Holdings PLC - Ceres Power eyes expansion following new Bosch deal Energy Full interview: Ceres Power eyes expansion following new Bosch deal
1 day, 10 hours ago
ADM Energy Plc - ADM Energy CEO to use strong local knowledge to land deals Energy Full interview: ADM Energy CEO to use strong local knowledge to...
2 days, 5 hours ago
Tlou Energy Limited - New PPA and funding update from Tlou in Botswana Energy Full interview: New PPA and funding update from Tlou in Botswana
2 days, 6 hours ago

Editor's picks

The Brunner Investment Trust - Finance

No buts, stock picking is the key for Brunner Investment Trust

1 day, 5 hours ago
Norman Broadbent PLC - Industry & services

Norman Broadbent returns to full-year profitability as turnaround...

1 day, 9 hours ago
Pan African Resources plc - Mining

Pan African Resources on target for annual output of 185,000...

1 day, 9 hours ago
Just Eat PLC - CMA launches investigation into Just Eat and Takeaway.com merger Tech

Just Eat investors squeamish as CMA launches investigation into...

1 day, 10 hours ago
Marston’s PLC - Retail & consumer

Marston’s warns profits to be diluted by "£2-3mln" min wage hike

1 day, 11 hours ago
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC - Industry & services

Aston Martin offers “high return opportunity...with considerable...

2 days, 10 hours ago
Avacta Group PLC - Health

Avacta's revenues and cash ahead of expectation as it prepares to...

2 days, 10 hours ago
Kenmare Resources plc - Mining

Kenmare expects margins and revenues to increase dramatically at...

2 days, 10 hours ago
ASOS PLC - ASOS “better than expected” sales driven by Black Friday Finance

ASOS posts “better than expected” sales driven by Black Friday

2 days, 11 hours ago
Gfinity PLC - Gfinity continues shift toward higher margin revenue streams, shuffles commercial team Telecoms & Networks

Gfinity continues shift toward higher margin revenue streams,...

2 days, 13 hours ago

RNS

Trading Update

5 days, 13 hours ago

Podcast Contract Renewal

1 week, 4 days ago

Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

on 20/12/19

Audioboom Originals announces new Autumn content

on 24/10/19

Director Dealing

on 21/10/19

Director Dealing

on 21/10/19

Q3 Trading Update

on 7/10/19

Second Price Monitoring Extn

on 4/10/19
Show more
Add Audioboom to alerts
Bookmark

4 min read