logo-loader
viewGreggs PLC

Greggs bakes hotter profits than expected

The sausage roll retailer reported total sales up 12.4% in the six weeks to 9 November, with like-for-like sales rising 8.3%

Greggs PLC - festive bake
The Greggs 'festive bake' has been on sale since the start of November

Greggs PLC (LON:GRG) expects to add a dash more profits to its full-year results than previously expected as trading has continued to compare well against the strong growth last year.

The on-the-go food retailer, fresh from the hotly anticipated launch of its 'festive bake', said total sales had risen 12.4% in the six weeks to 9 November, with like-for-like (LFL) sales up 8.3%.

READ: How Roger Whiteside transformed Greggs into the £2bn bakery chain it is today

With total sales unchanged from the third quarter but LFL sales improving, the year to date has seen total sales rise 13.4% and LFLs gain 9.2%.

“Sales growth continues to be driven by increased customer visits and has been stronger than we had expected given the improving comparative sales pattern that we saw in the fourth quarter last year,” the company said in a statement. 

Despite concerns raised about costs earlier in the year, the FTSE 250 group said operational costs have stayed “well controlled”.

Even though comparisons against last year become stronger still in the last few weeks of the year, the board “anticipates that full year underlying profit before tax (excluding exceptional charges) will be higher than our previous expectations”.

Quick facts: Greggs PLC

Price: 2042.36 GBX

LSE:GRG
Market: LSE
Market Cap: £2.07 billion
Follow
View company profile

Add related topics to MyProactive

Retail & consumer Retail Greggs PLC

Create your account: sign up and get ahead on news and events

NO INVESTMENT ADVICE

The Company is a publisher. You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is...

FOR OUR FULL DISCLAIMER CLICK HERE

More on this story

Finablr PLC - Industry & services

Finablr's shares trend up as international money transfers rise

1 hour, 3 minutes ago
Informa - confident about 2020 Retail & consumer

Informa confident ahead of key trading months

1 hour, 22 minutes ago
Sirius Minerals PLC - Mining

Sirius slows mine development work as funding crisis prompts...

1 hour, 32 minutes ago
Dignity - funerals Industry & services

Dignity profits still declining despite higher death rate

1 hour, 58 minutes ago

Watch

Directa Plus PLC - Directa Plus PLC testing its enhanced asphalt in Oxfordshire

Full interview: Directa Plus PLC testing its enhanced asphalt in Oxfordshire

Graphene specialist Directa Plus PLC's (LON:DCTA) Giulio Cesareo speaks to Proactive London's Andrew Scott after announcing they're testing its enhanced asphalt on a section of road in Oxfordshire.  The trial involves the refurbishment of the two upper layers of a 750m long section of...

41 minutes ago
Frontier IP Group PLC - Frontier IP Group 'well positioned for another positive performance' Tech Frontier IP Group 'well positioned for another positive performance'
2 days, 20 hours ago
Amur Minerals Corporation - Amur Minerals raises £1.2mln and remains 'fully focused on completing DFS' for Kun-Manie Mining Full interview: Amur Minerals raises £1.2mln and remains 'fully...
2 days, 21 hours ago
Europa Oil & Gas Holdings PLC - Europa Oil & Gas's Hugh Mackay talks Wressle development & UK's fracking future Energy Europa Oil & Gas's Hugh Mackay talks Wressle development & UK's...
2 days, 22 hours ago
Glencore PLC - Glencore's investment into Group Eleven 'a mark of confidence in the future of zinc' Mining Glencore's investment into Group Eleven 'a mark of confidence in...
2 days, 23 hours ago

Editor's picks

MetalNRG - MetalNRG surges as it begins sampling programme at Gold Ridge Mining

MetalNRG surges as it unearths 115 ounces of gold from sample at...

3 days ago
International Consolidated Airlines Group - Retail & consumer

IAG cuts capacity and earnings targets for next three years

3 days, 1 hour ago
Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ltd - Mining

Bluebird Merchant confident second mining permit in Korea will be...

3 days, 1 hour ago
Directa Plus PLC - Industry & services

Directa Plus to test graphene-enhanced road surface in Oxfordshire

3 days, 2 hours ago
AFC Energy PLC - AFC Energy says HydroX-Cell(S) can “compete favourably” with PEM technology Energy

AFC Energy says HydroX-Cell(S) can “compete favourably” with PEM...

3 days, 19 hours ago
Belvoir Group PLC - financial advisers Finance

Belvoir gets profit benefit as financial adviser numbers grow 30%

4 days, 2 hours ago
Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC - Industry & services

Rolls-Royce's Trent 1000 costs rise to £2.4bn after new delay

4 days, 2 hours ago
J Sainsbury PLC - Argos concessions Retail & consumer

Sainsbury's statutory interim profits fall 92%

4 days, 2 hours ago
Sound Energy PLC - Energy

Sound Energy agrees sale of East Morocco stake for US$113mln

4 days, 20 hours ago
Ceres Power Holdings PLC - Ceres Power develops zero-emission system to use with hydrogen fuel Energy

Ceres Power develops zero-emission system to use with hydrogen fuel

4 days, 21 hours ago

RNS

Trading Update

3 hours, 16 minutes ago

Holding(s) in Company

3 days, 16 hours ago

Holding(s) in Company

5 days, 17 hours ago

Holding(s) in Company

2 weeks, 5 days ago

Director/PDMR Shareholding

on 10/10/19

Director/PDMR Shareholding

on 10/10/19

Holding(s) in Company

on 4/10/19

Holding(s) in Company

on 2/10/19
Show more
Add Greggs PLC to alerts
Bookmark

2 min read