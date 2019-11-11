Greggs bakes hotter profits than expected

The sausage roll retailer reported total sales up 12.4% in the six weeks to 9 November, with like-for-like sales rising 8.3%

The Greggs 'festive bake' has been on sale since the start of November

( ) expects to add a dash more profits to its full-year results than previously expected as trading has continued to compare well against the strong growth last year.

The on-the-go food retailer, fresh from the hotly anticipated launch of its 'festive bake', said total sales had risen 12.4% in the six weeks to 9 November, with like-for-like (LFL) sales up 8.3%.

With total sales unchanged from the third quarter but LFL sales improving, the year to date has seen total sales rise 13.4% and LFLs gain 9.2%.

“Sales growth continues to be driven by increased customer visits and has been stronger than we had expected given the improving comparative sales pattern that we saw in the fourth quarter last year,” the company said in a statement.

Despite concerns raised about costs earlier in the year, the FTSE 250 group said operational costs have stayed “well controlled”.

Even though comparisons against last year become stronger still in the last few weeks of the year, the board “anticipates that full year underlying profit before tax (excluding exceptional charges) will be higher than our previous expectations”.